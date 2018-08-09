Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 2,596 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1,039.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,997,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,498,000 after acquiring an additional 23,232,588 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,766,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,087,000 after acquiring an additional 69,948 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 11,199.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710,185 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,752,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,647,000 after buying an additional 245,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,682,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,287,000 after buying an additional 325,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust opened at $285.46 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $241.83 and a 52 week high of $286.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were given a $1.2456 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $4.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.