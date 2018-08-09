Hecla Mining (HL) Posts Earnings Results

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hecla Mining traded up $0.24, hitting $3.11, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,443,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,670. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 0.15. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $5.54.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.30 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.16.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

