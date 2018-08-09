Heartland Advisors Inc. Takes $3.55 Million Position in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (CRR)

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 387,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 1.40% of CARBO Ceramics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,832,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,926 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 35.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 995,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 257,779 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 169.4% during the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 994,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 625,634 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 22.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 94,994 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can raised its position in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can now owns 330,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen set a $7.00 target price on CARBO Ceramics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, OTR Global lowered CARBO Ceramics to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Kolstad purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 385,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,107,183.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

CARBO Ceramics opened at $8.78 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $245.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.54. CARBO Ceramics Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). CARBO Ceramics had a negative net margin of 49.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that CARBO Ceramics Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

CARBO Ceramics Company Profile

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Oilfield Technologies and Services, and Environmental Products and Services. The Oilfield Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells ceramic proppants for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells to pressure pumping companies; produces ceramic pellets for use in various industrial technology applications, such as casting and milling; and provides technology to design, build, and optimize the Frac.

