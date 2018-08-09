Heartland Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in AAR Corp. (AIR)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 228,198 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AAR were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AAR by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AAR by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 58,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth $543,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of AAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AAR by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 90,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 25,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

AAR opened at $46.99 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.21. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $49.05.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.51 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 6.39%. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. equities research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. AAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 11,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $553,731.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 819,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,594,811.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 63,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $3,008,339.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 705,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,289,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,739 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,280. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIR shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

