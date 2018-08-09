Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert A. Milligan acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.35 per share, with a total value of $96,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,647.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the first quarter valued at $116,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust Of America traded up $0.01, reaching $28.24, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 32,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,820. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $31.87.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $173.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.30 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings in the United States, comprising over 24.1 million square feet of GLA, with over $7.0 billion invested primarily in medical office buildings. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.