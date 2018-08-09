Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.11

Headlines about Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Healthcare Realty Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.1693037564667 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Healthcare Realty Trust opened at $30.99 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.23. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $34.26.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.95%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton sold 18,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $499,792.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,782. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 23,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $661,316.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned 201 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.9 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.0 billion.

