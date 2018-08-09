Head-To-Head Survey: Realty Income (O) & Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT)

Realty Income (NYSE: O) and Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Realty Income has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Realty Income and Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realty Income 25.96% 5.05% 2.63% Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust 24.33% 8.04% 3.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Realty Income and Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Realty Income 0 8 3 0 2.27 Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust 1 5 2 0 2.13

Realty Income presently has a consensus target price of $58.43, indicating a potential upside of 2.06%. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 2.07%. Given Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is more favorable than Realty Income.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.0% of Realty Income shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Realty Income shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Realty Income pays out 86.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust pays out 64.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Realty Income has raised its dividend for 22 consecutive years and Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Realty Income and Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realty Income $1.22 billion 13.66 $318.79 million $3.06 18.71 Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust $265.08 million 3.89 $69.06 million $1.36 9.49

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realty Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Realty Income beats Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,300 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 574 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 49-year operating history and increased the dividend 96 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Company Profile

RAMCO (NYSE:RPT) is a premier, national publicly-traded shopping center real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Farmington Hills, Michigan. The Company's primary business is the ownership and management of regional town centers, urban infill properties and neighborhood shopping centers primarily located in 15 of the 40 largest metropolitan markets in the United States. At March 31, 2018, the Company owned interests in and managed a portfolio of 56 shopping centers and three joint venture properties. At March 31, 2018, the Company's consolidated portfolio was 93.6% leased. RAMCO is a fully-integrated qualified REIT that is self-administered and self-managed. For additional information about the Company please visit www.RAMCOproperties.com or follow RAMCO on Twitter @RAMCOproperties and facebook.com/RAMCOproperties.rpt/.

