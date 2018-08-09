Head-To-Head Survey: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock (PGC) and Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ: PGC) and Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Banco Santander Brasil shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Banco Santander Brasil pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Santander Brasil pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander Brasil has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock and Banco Santander Brasil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock 22.54% 10.37% 0.98% Banco Santander Brasil 13.12% 11.72% 1.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock and Banco Santander Brasil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock 0 0 3 0 3.00 Banco Santander Brasil 0 3 0 0 2.00

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock presently has a consensus price target of $38.75, indicating a potential upside of 15.50%. Banco Santander Brasil has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.46%. Given Banco Santander Brasil’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Santander Brasil is more favorable than Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock and Banco Santander Brasil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock $173.35 million 3.66 $36.49 million $1.94 17.29 Banco Santander Brasil $27.39 billion 1.33 $2.80 billion $0.73 13.32

Banco Santander Brasil has higher revenue and earnings than Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock. Banco Santander Brasil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock beats Banco Santander Brasil on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential and commercial mortgage, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans, as well as construction loans. In addition, it offers asset management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; corporate trust services comprising services as trustee for pension and profit sharing plans; and other financial planning and advisory services. Further, the company operates automated teller machines at 20 locations; and provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. Its private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, and Union counties. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. provides banking products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers savings and investment products, annuities, loans and advances, mortgage loans, credit cards, pension plans, and social securities, as well as leasing and foreign exchange services. The company also provides payment, securities and insurance brokerage, capitalization, buying club management, securitization, credit and recovery management, resource management, and other services. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

