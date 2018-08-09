Head to Head Survey: NiSource (NI) versus ALLETE (ALE)

NiSource (NYSE: NI) and ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NiSource and ALLETE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NiSource $4.87 billion 1.98 $128.50 million $1.21 21.93 ALLETE $1.42 billion 2.77 $172.20 million $3.19 24.03

ALLETE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NiSource. NiSource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ALLETE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of NiSource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of ALLETE shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of NiSource shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of ALLETE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NiSource and ALLETE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NiSource 0 3 7 0 2.70 ALLETE 1 5 0 0 1.83

NiSource currently has a consensus price target of $26.70, suggesting a potential upside of 0.60%. ALLETE has a consensus price target of $71.75, suggesting a potential downside of 6.42%. Given NiSource’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NiSource is more favorable than ALLETE.

Volatility and Risk

NiSource has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALLETE has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NiSource pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. ALLETE pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. NiSource pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ALLETE pays out 70.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ALLETE has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. NiSource is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares NiSource and ALLETE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NiSource 5.20% 9.19% 2.11% ALLETE 12.02% 8.04% 3.30%

Summary

ALLETE beats NiSource on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services. The company serves approximately 3.5 million natural gas customers and 469,000 electricity customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana, and Massachusetts. It also owns and operates three coal-fired electric generating stations with a net capability of 2,540 megawatts (MW), three gas-fired generating units with a net capability of 196 MW, and two hydroelectric generating plants with a net capability of 10 MW, as well as a combined cycle gas turbine plant with a net capability of 535 MW. The company was formerly known as NIPSCO Industries, Inc. and changed its name to NiSource Inc. in April 1999. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc. operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers. It also owns and maintains electric transmission assets in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, and Illinois. In addition, the company focuses on developing, acquiring, and operating clean and renewable energy projects; and owns and operates approximately 535 megawatt of wind energy generation. Further, it offers integrated water management for industry by combining chemical, equipment, engineering, and service for customized solutions to reduce water and energy usage. Additionally, the company is involved in the coal mining operations in North Dakota; and real estate investment activities in Florida. The company owns and operates 167 substations with a total capacity of 8,540 megavolt amperes. It serves taconite mining, iron concentrate, paper, pulp and wood products, pipeline, and other industries. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota.

