Head-To-Head Survey: Newmont Mining (NEM) and Primero Mining (PPPMF)

Newmont Mining (NYSE: NEM) and Primero Mining (OTCMKTS:PPPMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Newmont Mining and Primero Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmont Mining $7.35 billion 2.62 -$98.00 million $1.46 24.71 Primero Mining $91.77 million 0.49 -$409.68 million N/A N/A

Newmont Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Primero Mining.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Newmont Mining and Primero Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmont Mining 1 6 4 0 2.27 Primero Mining 1 1 0 0 1.50

Newmont Mining presently has a consensus target price of $43.40, indicating a potential upside of 20.32%. Given Newmont Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Newmont Mining is more favorable than Primero Mining.

Volatility & Risk

Newmont Mining has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primero Mining has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.9% of Newmont Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Primero Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Newmont Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Newmont Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Primero Mining does not pay a dividend. Newmont Mining pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Newmont Mining has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Newmont Mining and Primero Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmont Mining 2.23% 6.17% 3.53% Primero Mining -412.11% -10.42% -3.82%

Summary

Newmont Mining beats Primero Mining on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles. Newmont Mining Corporation was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Primero Mining Company Profile

Primero Mining Corp. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with mining operations in Mexico. The company focuses on building a portfolio of precious metals assets in the Americas through acquiring, exploring, developing and operating mineral resource properties. Its properties include San Dimas gold-silver Mine. The company was founded by Wade D. Nesmith on November 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

