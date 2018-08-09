Head-To-Head Survey: Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) versus Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ: BMTC) and Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.9% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bryn Mawr Bank and Heritage Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bryn Mawr Bank 0 1 2 0 2.67 Heritage Commerce 0 0 4 0 3.00

Bryn Mawr Bank currently has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.94%. Heritage Commerce has a consensus price target of $18.83, indicating a potential upside of 27.08%. Given Heritage Commerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Commerce is more favorable than Bryn Mawr Bank.

Risk and Volatility

Bryn Mawr Bank has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Commerce has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bryn Mawr Bank and Heritage Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bryn Mawr Bank 15.20% 11.96% 1.43% Heritage Commerce 15.63% 12.79% 1.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bryn Mawr Bank and Heritage Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bryn Mawr Bank $188.69 million 5.22 $23.01 million $2.42 20.10 Heritage Commerce $116.52 million 5.11 $23.82 million $0.80 18.53

Heritage Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bryn Mawr Bank. Heritage Commerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bryn Mawr Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bryn Mawr Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Heritage Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Bryn Mawr Bank pays out 41.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heritage Commerce pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bryn Mawr Bank has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Heritage Commerce has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Bryn Mawr Bank beats Heritage Commerce on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and market rate accounts. It also provides loan and lease portfolio of products, such as commercial and residential mortgage, construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines and loans; and leasing services. In addition, the company offers wealth management services, such as trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory, employee benefit account and IRA administration, estate settlement, tax, financial planning, and brokerage services. Further, it provides insurance and related products and services, such as casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Additionally, the company offers a small-ticket equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 37 full-service branch locations, 8 limited-hour retirement community branches, 2 limited-service branch locations, 6 wealth management offices, and 1 insurance agency in Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, Philadelphia, Berks, and Dauphin counties in Pennsylvania; Mercer and Camden counties of New Jersey; and New Castle county in Delaware. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides various loan products comprising commercial loans, such as operating secured and unsecured loans advanced for working capital, equipment purchases, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans for rental properties, commercial buildings, and homes; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of loans for financing automobiles, various consumer goods, and other personal purposes; and small business administration loans. In addition, it offers other banking services, including cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, night depositories, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automated payroll, electronic funds transfer, online banking, online bill pay, homeowner association, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, electronic data interchange, and check imaging services, as well as other customary banking and factoring financing services. The company provides its banking products and services through 11 full service branch offices in the southern and eastern regions of the general San Francisco Bay Area of California in the counties of Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, and San Benito. Heritage Commerce Corp was founded in 1997 and is based in San Jose, California.

