Head-To-Head Review: Orange (ORAN) & Cincinnati Bell (CBB)

Orange (NYSE: ORAN) and Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Orange pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Cincinnati Bell does not pay a dividend. Orange pays out 108.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

1.4% of Orange shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Cincinnati Bell shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Cincinnati Bell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orange and Cincinnati Bell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange $46.45 billion 0.96 $2.15 billion $0.70 24.01 Cincinnati Bell $1.29 billion 0.33 $35.10 million ($0.08) -124.38

Orange has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bell. Cincinnati Bell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orange, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Orange and Cincinnati Bell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange 0 2 3 0 2.60 Cincinnati Bell 0 2 1 0 2.33

Orange currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.93%. Cincinnati Bell has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.85%. Given Cincinnati Bell’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cincinnati Bell is more favorable than Orange.

Risk and Volatility

Orange has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bell has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orange and Cincinnati Bell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange N/A N/A N/A Cincinnati Bell -2.77% -0.61% -0.32%

Summary

Orange beats Cincinnati Bell on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orange Company Profile

Orange S.A. provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment. The company also provides voice services, voice over Internet protocol products, and audio conferencing services, as well as incoming traffic for call centers; and data services, including IP-VPN, as well as broadband infrastructure products, such as satellites or fiber optic access. In addition, it offers information technology and integration services comprising communication and collaboration, hosting and infrastructure, applications, security, and video conferencing services, as well as sells related equipment. Further, the company offers installation and maintenance of submarine cables, and sales and services to international carriers; and shared services. It markets its products and services under the Orange brand. The company was formerly known as France Telecom and changed its name to Orange S.A. in July 2013. Orange S.A. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return. This segment also provides video services comprising entertainment channels, including digital music, local, movie, and sports programming with high-definition (HD) channels, parental controls, HD DVR, and video on-demand. In addition, this segment undertakes wiring projects for business customers; and offers advertising, directory assistance, maintenance, and information services. The IT Services and Hardware segment provides professional services, such as consulting, staffing, installation, and project-based engagements, including engineering and installation of voice, connectivity and IT technologies, development of digital application solutions, and staff augmentation; and hosted solutions comprising converged IP communications platforms of data, voice, video, and mobility applications. This segment also offers various services, including hardware and software components management services; cloud-based audio, video, and Web conferencing services; cloud call center and call recording application services; cloud services, such as virtual data center, storage, and backup services; and monitoring and managing technology environments and applications, as well as sells, architects, and installs telecommunications and IT infrastructure equipment. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

