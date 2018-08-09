Head-To-Head Review: GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (GBOOY) vs. Banco Santander (SAN)

GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (OTCMKTS: GBOOY) and Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR and Banco Santander’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR N/A N/A N/A Banco Santander 13.97% 7.55% 0.56%

GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Banco Santander pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Banco Santander pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR and Banco Santander, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Santander 0 0 3 0 3.00

Banco Santander has a consensus price target of $6.20, indicating a potential upside of 13.97%. Given Banco Santander’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Santander is more favorable than GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR and Banco Santander’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR $4.47 billion 4.44 $1.03 billion N/A N/A Banco Santander $54.66 billion 1.60 $7.48 billion $0.52 10.46

Banco Santander has higher revenue and earnings than GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Banco Santander shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banco Santander beats GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. It offers deposits, which include demand deposit savings accounts, term deposit savings accounts, checking accounts, mutual funds, and payroll; and credit products comprising credit cards, car loans, payroll loans, and mortgages. The company also provides individual accounts, specialized service, integration of resources, and infonavit advice; insurance, such as car, life, health, damage, and SME; and pensions. In addition, it offers fund operator, asset administration, investment banking, investment funds, stock market, money market, Internet banking, mobile phone banking, and cash management services. Further, the company provides services for banking, brokerage, leasing, general warehousing services, fleet administration, and annuities, as well as the acquisition, disposal, administration, collection, and general negotiation in any form of claims. Additionally, it engages in long term savings, leasing and factoring, and international banking businesses. The company operates through a network of approximately 1,191 branches, 7,425 ATMs, 6,989 third-party correspondents, and 155,893 point of sale terminals. Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products. The company also provides cash management, trade finance, custody and securities, and securitization services; corporate loans; capital market products; and syndicated corporate finance services. In addition, it is involved in the corporate banking, treasury, and investment banking activities; fixed income and equity derivatives; trading and hedging derivatives; and brokerage of equities. Further, the company offers asset management, private banking, and processing services, as well as mobile and online banking services. It operates through a network of 13,697 branches. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander Central Hispano S.A. and changed its name to Banco Santander, S.A. in June 2007. Banco Santander, S.A. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

