Head-To-Head Contrast: Frontier Communications (FTR) vs. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (LSXMB)

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FTR) and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.9% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Frontier Communications and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications $9.13 billion 0.04 -$1.80 billion ($3.79) -1.32 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B $5.43 billion 3.01 N/A N/A N/A

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Frontier Communications.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Frontier Communications and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications 6 8 0 0 1.57 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A

Frontier Communications presently has a consensus price target of $7.88, suggesting a potential upside of 57.32%. Given Frontier Communications’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications is more favorable than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B.

Dividends

Frontier Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.0%. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B does not pay a dividend. Frontier Communications pays out -31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications -12.06% -2.48% -0.26% Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Frontier Communications has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment. In addition, it offers 24/7 technical support; wireless broadband services in selected markets; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long distance voice traffic. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 4.9 million customers and 3.9 million broadband subscribers in 29 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and satellite radio services to satellite radios. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 32.7 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

