Head to Head Contrast: Brixmor Property Group (BRX) vs. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (CLPR)

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX) and CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (NYSE:CLPR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brixmor Property Group and CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brixmor Property Group 0 8 6 0 2.43 CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A 0 0 4 0 3.00

Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus target price of $18.45, suggesting a potential upside of 6.67%. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A has a consensus target price of $14.63, suggesting a potential upside of 40.09%. Given CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A is more favorable than Brixmor Property Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.8% of CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brixmor Property Group $1.28 billion 4.08 $300.29 million $2.09 8.28 CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A $103.95 million 1.79 -$2.35 million $0.38 27.47

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A. Brixmor Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Brixmor Property Group pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brixmor Property Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Brixmor Property Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brixmor Property Group 23.30% 10.21% 3.26% CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A -5.24% -2.97% -0.53%

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, a real estate investment trust (REIT), is a leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air shopping centers. The Company's more than 475 retail centers comprise 82 million square feet in established trade areas across the nation and are supported by a diverse mix of highly productive non-discretionary and value-oriented retailers, as well as consumer-oriented service providers. Brixmor is committed to maximizing the value of its portfolio by prioritizing investments, cultivating relationships and capitalizing on embedded growth opportunities through driving rents, increasing occupancy and pursuing value-enhancing reinvestment opportunities. Headquartered in New York City, Brixmor is a partner to more than 5,000 best-in-class national, regional and local tenants and is one of the largest landlords to The TJX Companies and The Kroger Company.

About CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn. For more information on the Company, please visit www.clipperrealty.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.