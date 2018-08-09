Head-To-Head Comparison: Synovus Financial (SNV) vs. DANSKE Bk A/S/S (DNKEY)

Synovus Financial (NYSE: SNV) and DANSKE Bk A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synovus Financial and DANSKE Bk A/S/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synovus Financial $1.51 billion 3.93 $275.47 million $2.53 19.73 DANSKE Bk A/S/S $7.31 billion 3.54 $3.17 billion $1.68 8.36

DANSKE Bk A/S/S has higher revenue and earnings than Synovus Financial. DANSKE Bk A/S/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synovus Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Synovus Financial has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DANSKE Bk A/S/S has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Synovus Financial and DANSKE Bk A/S/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synovus Financial 0 10 2 0 2.17 DANSKE Bk A/S/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synovus Financial presently has a consensus price target of $51.15, indicating a potential upside of 2.49%. Given Synovus Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than DANSKE Bk A/S/S.

Profitability

This table compares Synovus Financial and DANSKE Bk A/S/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synovus Financial 21.47% 13.61% 1.23% DANSKE Bk A/S/S 41.47% 11.84% 0.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of Synovus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of DANSKE Bk A/S/S shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Synovus Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Synovus Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. DANSKE Bk A/S/S pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Synovus Financial pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DANSKE Bk A/S/S pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Synovus Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. DANSKE Bk A/S/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats DANSKE Bk A/S/S on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services consist of accepting various types of demand and savings deposits; mortgage, installment, and other retail loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfer services; Internet based banking services; and bank credit card services, including MasterCard and Visa services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through 28 divisions and 250 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corporation was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

About DANSKE Bk A/S/S

Danske Bank A/S provides banking products and services to various customers. The company's Personal Banking segment offers advisory, property financing, leasing, insurance, and pension services to personal and private banking customers. Its Business Banking segment provides advisory, financing, investing, cash management, and risk management services to small and medium-sized businesses. The company's Corporates & Institutions segment offers strategic advice, financial solutions and products in capital markets, fixed income, currencies and commodities, and transaction banking to corporate and institutional customers. Its Wealth Management segment provides life insurance, health and accident insurance, unit-linked, pension savings, wealth and asset management, and private banking products and services to private individuals, companies, and institutional investors. The company's Northern Ireland segment offers various banking services. Danske Bank A/S also provides mortgage finance, real-estate brokerage, foreign exchange, and equity services, as well as trades in fixed income products. The company operates 280 branches in 8 countries. It has operations in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Danske Bank A/S was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

