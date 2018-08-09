Head-To-Head Comparison: DHT (DHT) & Euronav (EURN)

Euronav (NYSE: EURN) and DHT (NYSE:DHT) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Euronav alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Euronav and DHT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronav 0 3 3 0 2.50 DHT 0 2 6 0 2.75

Euronav presently has a consensus target price of $9.45, indicating a potential upside of 11.18%. DHT has a consensus target price of $5.40, indicating a potential upside of 21.35%. Given DHT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DHT is more favorable than Euronav.

Risk & Volatility

Euronav has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHT has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Euronav shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of DHT shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Euronav pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. DHT pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Euronav pays out -66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DHT pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Euronav and DHT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav -16.10% -5.18% -3.30% DHT -4.95% -1.83% -0.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Euronav and DHT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav $513.37 million 2.64 $1.38 million ($0.09) -94.44 DHT $355.05 million 1.80 $6.60 million $0.13 34.23

DHT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Euronav. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DHT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DHT beats Euronav on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of March 19, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of 53 vessels, including 28 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 22 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of February 6, 2018, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframaxes with deadweight tons of 8,590,740. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.