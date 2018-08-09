Head-To-Head Analysis: REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (RDHL) vs. Sanofi (SNY)

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ: RDHL) and Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Sanofi pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S does not pay a dividend. Sanofi pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and Sanofi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REDHILL BIOPHAR/S -726.64% -114.27% -86.82% Sanofi 10.29% 23.77% 12.79%

Volatility and Risk

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanofi has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and Sanofi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REDHILL BIOPHAR/S 1 0 5 0 2.67 Sanofi 2 6 4 0 2.17

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S currently has a consensus target price of $22.60, indicating a potential upside of 274.79%. Sanofi has a consensus target price of $49.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.11%. Given REDHILL BIOPHAR/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe REDHILL BIOPHAR/S is more favorable than Sanofi.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.0% of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Sanofi shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sanofi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and Sanofi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REDHILL BIOPHAR/S $4.01 million 31.98 -$45.54 million ($2.60) -2.32 Sanofi $39.60 billion 2.69 $4.28 billion $3.13 13.58

Sanofi has higher revenue and earnings than REDHILL BIOPHAR/S. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sanofi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sanofi beats REDHILL BIOPHAR/S on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REDHILL BIOPHAR/S

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. It commercializes and promotes gastrointestinal products in the United States. The company's pipeline includes various drug candidates that are in advanced clinical development stages, including three Phase III-stage programs. Its principal clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA (RHB-105) for Helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-204 for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102) for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome; YELIVA (ABC294640) for cholangiocarcinoma, as well as targeting other oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation; and RHB-107 for cancer and inflammatory gastrointestinal diseases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an oral immunomodulator and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis. The company also provides Jevtana, a taxane derivative for prostate cancer; Taxotere, a taxoid for cancers; Eloxatin, a platinum agent for colorectal cancer; Thymoglobulin, an immunosuppressive and immunomodulating agent; Mozobil, a hematopoietic stem cell mobilizer for hematologic malignancies; and Zaltrap, a protein for metastatic colorectal cancer. In addition, it offers Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Lantus, Toujeo, Apidra, and Insuman insulins; Amaryl, an oral sulfonylurea; Lyxumia/Adlyxin, a GLP-1 receptor agonist; Soliqua 100/33/Suliqua, an insulin glargine and lixisenatide combination to treat diabetes; Admelog/Insulin lispro insulin; and Praluent, a cholesterol-lowering drug and Multaq, an anti-arrhythmic drug for atrial fibrillation. Further, the company provides Plavix, an anti-platelet agent for atherothrombotic conditions; Lovenox, a heparin for the prophylaxis and venous thromboembolism and acute coronary syndrome; Aprovel and CoAprovel anti-hypertensives; Renagel and Renvela oral phosphate binders for patients undergoing dialysis; Synvisc and Synvisc-One viscosupplements for osteoarthritis; Stilnox for insomnia; and Allegra, an anti-histamine for seasonal allergic rhinitis and uncomplicated hives. Additionally, it offers consumer health care products and generic medicines; and pediatric, influenza, adult and adolescent booster, meningitis, and travel and endemic vaccines. Sanofi has strategic alliance with Sensile Medical Ltd. The company was formerly known as Sanofi-Aventis and changed its name to Sanofi in May 2011. Sanofi was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

