HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Holdings Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 457.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,020 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 194,500 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $24,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 12.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 14.9% in the second quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 4,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 25.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDFC Bank opened at $103.98 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $89.07 and a one year high of $112.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.01%. analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on HDB shares. TheStreet cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

