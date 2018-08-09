HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 101.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HD Supply by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,031,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,692 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in HD Supply by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,839,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,232,000 after purchasing an additional 45,282 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP raised its position in HD Supply by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 5,063,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,121,000 after purchasing an additional 415,141 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in HD Supply by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,862,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,558,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in HD Supply by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,268,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,061,000 after purchasing an additional 55,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

HDS opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $45.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. HD Supply had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other HD Supply news, insider John Stegeman sold 57,200 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,574,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 636,023 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $27,940,490.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,268,705 shares of company stock valued at $98,756,483 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HDS shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price objective on shares of HD Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. HD Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.55.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

