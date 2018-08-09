HCP, Inc. (HCP) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam grew its holdings in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 1,181.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,267 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in HCP were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 4.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 439,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 22.2% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 231,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCP in the second quarter worth $781,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCP in the second quarter worth $868,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 5.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 146,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCP alerts:

In related news, Director R Kent Griffin, Jr. bought 21,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,685. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of HCP in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HCP from $28.00 to $23.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HCP in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of HCP in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised HCP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

NYSE HCP traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $26.16. 17,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,463,607. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. HCP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $30.59.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $469.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.94 million. HCP had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 1.12%. HCP’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that HCP, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. HCP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.90%.

HCP Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP).

Receive News & Ratings for HCP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.