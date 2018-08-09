HCP, Inc. (HCP) Position Boosted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,496 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in HCP were worth $10,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of HCP by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,885,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,182,000 after purchasing an additional 294,020 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCP by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,641,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,537 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCP in the 1st quarter valued at $176,082,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HCP by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,421,000 after purchasing an additional 192,367 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of HCP by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,481,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on HCP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on HCP in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HCP in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Shares of HCP opened at $26.09 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. HCP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $30.59.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $469.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.94 million. HCP had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that HCP, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. HCP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.90%.

In other HCP news, Director R Kent Griffin, Jr. acquired 21,100 shares of HCP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $502,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at $727,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

