HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Holdings Reduced by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 541.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 34,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total transaction of $4,433,861.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,749,251.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan B. Perlin sold 83,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $10,162,356.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,858,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,688 shares of company stock valued at $25,779,901. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $122.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $128.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.53. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $131.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.21% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

