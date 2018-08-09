HCA Healthcare (HCA) Bonds Trading 3.5% Higher

An issue of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) bonds rose 3.5% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Thursday. The debt issue has a 5.5% coupon and is set to mature on June 15, 2047. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $99.50 and were trading at $95.16 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its stock price.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $122.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.40.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $128.20. 1,340,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,595. HCA Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $131.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.13. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.21% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

In other news, insider Jonathan B. Perlin sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $1,198,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Victor L. Campbell sold 22,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $2,896,047.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,760,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,688 shares of company stock valued at $25,779,901. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 91,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 74,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.