HC Wainwright Reiterates $249.00 Price Target for Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) received a $249.00 target price from investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.67.

NASDAQ LGND traded up $6.10 on Tuesday, hitting $244.40. 2,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $122.46 and a 52-week high of $254.24.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.20 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 52.10% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 221.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.48, for a total transaction of $518,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,642.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 12,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,232,527.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,564,725.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,905 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,268 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $218,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

