HC Wainwright Reiterates $22.00 Price Target for Fibrocell Science (FCSC)

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) has been given a $22.00 price objective by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

FCSC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Fibrocell Science from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fibrocell Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fibrocell Science has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NASDAQ FCSC traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.93. 6,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,925. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.55. Fibrocell Science has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.30. sell-side analysts anticipate that Fibrocell Science will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fibrocell Science stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.41% of Fibrocell Science worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Fibrocell Science Company Profile

Fibrocell Science, Inc, an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the United States. The company's gene therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, a gene therapy for localized scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions.

