HC Wainwright Analysts Give Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (RNN) a $20.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price target on Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) in a research report released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley started coverage on Rexahn Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals opened at $1.55 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $3.19.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rexahn Pharmaceuticals stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.24% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Rexahn Pharmaceuticals

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The company's clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase II a clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase II a clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

