Hastings Group (HSTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Hastings Group from GBX 334 ($4.32) to GBX 310 ($4.01) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.08) price objective (down from GBX 335 ($4.34)) on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. HSBC raised Hastings Group to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Numis Securities assumed coverage on Hastings Group in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. They issued an add rating and a GBX 295 ($3.82) price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 301.20 ($3.90).

Get Hastings Group alerts:

Hastings Group traded up GBX 6.40 ($0.08), hitting GBX 249.80 ($3.23), during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,165,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. Hastings Group has a 1 year low of GBX 244 ($3.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 336.70 ($4.36).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

In other news, insider Richard Hoskins sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.17), for a total transaction of £612,500 ($792,880.26).

About Hastings Group

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general insurance products in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Retail. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Hastings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hastings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.