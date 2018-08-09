Hastings Group (HSTG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 267 at Barclays

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.50) to GBX 267 ($3.46) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HSTG. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Wednesday. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Hastings Group from GBX 334 ($4.32) to GBX 310 ($4.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.08) price target (down from GBX 335 ($4.34)) on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hastings Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 301.20 ($3.90).

Hastings Group stock opened at GBX 249.80 ($3.23) on Thursday. Hastings Group has a 52 week low of GBX 244 ($3.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 336.70 ($4.36).

In related news, insider Richard Hoskins sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.17), for a total transaction of £612,500 ($792,880.26).

Hastings Group

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general insurance products in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Retail. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

