Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.57. Harley-Davidson reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $4.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Wedbush set a $44.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Jochen Zeitz sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $69,513.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.75. The stock had a trading volume of 942,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,220. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

