Harborview Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF accounts for 5.8% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Harborview Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000.

Shares of SRLN opened at $47.09 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $47.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

