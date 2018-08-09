Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €31.70 ($36.86) target price on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.47) target price on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €33.50 ($38.95) target price on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hapag-Lloyd has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.66 ($39.14).

Get Hapag-Lloyd alerts:

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd remained flat at $€34.00 ($39.53) during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 28,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,256. Hapag-Lloyd has a 1-year low of €24.81 ($28.85) and a 1-year high of €40.20 ($46.74).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.