Hannover Re (HNR1) Given a €112.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) received a €112.00 ($130.23) price target from equities researchers at Commerzbank in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HNR1. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Baader Bank set a €107.00 ($124.42) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($129.07) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Citigroup set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €111.66 ($129.84).

Shares of Hannover Re opened at €115.90 ($134.77) on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Hannover Re has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

