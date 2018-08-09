Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Hanesbrands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,855,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $459,242,000 after purchasing an additional 290,491 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,109,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $278,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,830 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,216,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $188,192,000 after purchasing an additional 152,654 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Hanesbrands by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,662,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,297,000 after purchasing an additional 418,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 512.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,429,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands opened at $18.22 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.54. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 78.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

In related news, CEO Gerald Evans acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $309,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,206 shares in the company, valued at $21,160,317.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 26,922 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $538,978.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,348.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 70,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,864. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBI. ValuEngine downgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.