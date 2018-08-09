Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.49 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 45.31%.

Halozyme Therapeutics traded down $0.08, hitting $17.41, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 8,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,642. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.93.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 302,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $5,220,737.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,562,388 shares in the company, valued at $61,415,569.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 304,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $5,185,629.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,562,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,703,091.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 764,553 shares of company stock valued at $13,133,692. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

