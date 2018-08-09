Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Hain Celestial Group worth $14,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 286.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 36,496 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,887,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,539,000 after acquiring an additional 349,809 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 80.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $44.37.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $632.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.48 million. Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price objective on Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $30.00 price objective on Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. Its grocery products include infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; Greek-style yogurts; chilies and packaged grains; chocolates; and nut butters, as well as plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut.

