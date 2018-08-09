Haemonetics (HAE) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00 to $2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $931.04 million to $949.12 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $944.25 million.
Shares of Haemonetics opened at $101.77 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $108.37. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Haemonetics had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $229.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.52 million. equities analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 6,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $616,340.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $145,202.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,700. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Haemonetics
Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.
See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans
Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.