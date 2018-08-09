Haemonetics (HAE) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00 to $2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $931.04 million to $949.12 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $944.25 million.

Shares of Haemonetics opened at $101.77 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $108.37. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Haemonetics had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $229.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.52 million. equities analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.67.

In other news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 6,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $616,340.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $145,202.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,700. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.