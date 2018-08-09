H C Slingsby (SLNG) Issues Earnings Results

H C Slingsby (LON:SLNG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 8.40 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

LON SLNG traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 75 ($0.97). 1,908 shares of the stock traded hands.

About H C Slingsby

H C Slingsby plc engages in the merchanting and distribution of industrial and commercial equipment in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers a range of incidental purchasing supplies for various sectors, such as handling and lifting, wheels and castors, ladders and steps, storage and shelving, office, safety and security, workwear, cleaning and hygiene, mailroom and packaging, workshop and maintenance, waste and recycling, premises, lockers and cloakroom, signs and labels, and flooring and matting.

