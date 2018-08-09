Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,296 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 27,447 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.9% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Microsoft by 12.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,839,945 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,540,952,000 after buying an additional 3,049,723 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,899,699 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,998,786,000 after buying an additional 346,564 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,709,029 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,600,370,000 after buying an additional 91,553 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,946,738 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,449,624,000 after buying an additional 504,877 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 4.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,905,083 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,360,387,000 after buying an additional 590,793 shares during the period. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $103.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.18.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,017,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sandra E. Peterson purchased 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.96 per share, with a total value of $550,584.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft opened at $108.88 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $30.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

