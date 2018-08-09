Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Guidewire Software (GWRE)

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.68% from the company’s previous close.

GWRE has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Guidewire Software to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software opened at $93.74 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,274.75, a PEG ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.06. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $67.89 and a 52 week high of $96.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.31 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 12.83%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,655 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $246,490.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,983.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $35,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,793 shares in the company, valued at $878,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,842 shares of company stock worth $5,091,728 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth $839,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,204,000 after purchasing an additional 25,326 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The company's products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.