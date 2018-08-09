Guggenheim Analysts Give Delphi Technologies (DLPH) a $54.00 Price Target

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) has been given a $54.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Delphi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

Shares of DLPH traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.40. The company had a trading volume of 24,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. Delphi Technologies has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $60.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.04.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark P. Frissora sold 7,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $802,869.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,768.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin J. Adams purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLPH. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,695,000 after purchasing an additional 58,497 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 35,272 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,429,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 74,388 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

