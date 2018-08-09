Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) Position Increased by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNTY. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth $132,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 260.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 1,087.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 4,856.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 264.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNTY. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Monday, June 18th. BidaskClub lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares opened at $30.80 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $364.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $37.36.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 8.78%. research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Sharp bought 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.28 per share, for a total transaction of $64,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, commercial real estate, farmland, consumer, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, and agricultural loans.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.