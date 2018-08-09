Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Supervielle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Santander upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.
Shares of Grupo Supervielle traded up $0.08, hitting $11.82, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 21,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,790. The firm has a market cap of $956.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.82. Grupo Supervielle has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,580,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,963,000 after acquiring an additional 386,985 shares during the period. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 999,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 214,500 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 827,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 649,585 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 88,021 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 580,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after acquiring an additional 23,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.
About Grupo Supervielle
Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.
