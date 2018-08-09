Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Supervielle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Santander upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of Grupo Supervielle traded up $0.08, hitting $11.82, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 21,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,790. The firm has a market cap of $956.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.82. Grupo Supervielle has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $196.42 million for the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 11.54%. research analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,580,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,963,000 after acquiring an additional 386,985 shares during the period. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 999,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 214,500 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 827,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 649,585 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 88,021 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 580,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after acquiring an additional 23,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

