Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

ASR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $213.00.

ASR stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.78. 3,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,449. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.67. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 52-week low of $152.40 and a 52-week high of $209.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASR. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 48.1% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,597,000 after purchasing an additional 30,318 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the first quarter valued at about $3,214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 11.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 723,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,333,000 after purchasing an additional 74,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 152.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

