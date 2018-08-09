Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (PAC) Stake Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) by 113.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the 1st quarter worth $1,355,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. 7.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV opened at $95.73 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.33. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

