Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Lifted to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Monday, April 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.63.

NYSE:GPI opened at $77.48 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $51.62 and a one year high of $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.78.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 745.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. The company has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 28 towns in the United Kingdom; and in the metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

