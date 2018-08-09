Grisanti Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 36,838 Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Grisanti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,000. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 1.2% of Grisanti Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 133,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,709,000 after buying an additional 11,021 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.3% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 511.5% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $2,647,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 417,507 shares in the company, valued at $31,584,404.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $251,467.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,709 shares of company stock worth $17,544,869 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $73.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.64. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $63.93 and a one year high of $77.22.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

