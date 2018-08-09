GreenSky’s (GSKY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point restated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.10.
GSKY stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.86. 2,597,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,423. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $27.01.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth approximately $543,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GreenSky Company Profile
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
