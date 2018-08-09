GreenSky’s (GSKY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point restated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.10.

GSKY stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.86. 2,597,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,423. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $27.01.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.57 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that GreenSky will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth approximately $543,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

