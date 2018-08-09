Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 273 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. W W Grainger makes up 2.2% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 130.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 11.2% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 3.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 4,040.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in W W Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total value of $714,766.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,298.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 1,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.19, for a total transaction of $518,783.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $770,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,247 shares of company stock worth $8,577,130 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W W Grainger stock opened at $349.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. equities research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.36.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

