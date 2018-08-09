Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 225,000 Shares of CARBO Ceramics Inc. (CRR)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) by 92.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CARBO Ceramics were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in CARBO Ceramics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in CARBO Ceramics by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in CARBO Ceramics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CARBO Ceramics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CARBO Ceramics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CARBO Ceramics news, CEO Gary A. Kolstad bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,107,183.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRR. ValuEngine lowered CARBO Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. OTR Global downgraded CARBO Ceramics to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen set a $7.00 target price on CARBO Ceramics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

Shares of NYSE CRR opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. CARBO Ceramics Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $245.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). CARBO Ceramics had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 49.19%. The business had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. CARBO Ceramics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that CARBO Ceramics Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Oilfield Technologies and Services, and Environmental Products and Services. The Oilfield Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells ceramic proppants for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells to pressure pumping companies; produces ceramic pellets for use in various industrial technology applications, such as casting and milling; and provides technology to design, build, and optimize the Frac.

